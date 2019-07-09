University Of Arkansas Reveals New Razorback Football Uniforms

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Hinting the day before of returning to more traditional roots, the University of Arkansas revealed the new uniforms Tuesday (July 9) for the 2019-2020 season.

The university alluded to the announcement in a Twitter post on Monday, which featured a quote from Athletics Director Hunter Yuracheck.

“We’ll see some changes back to more traditional looks,” Yuracheck says. “I think it’ll make Arkansas fans very happy.”

The post ended with “Tomorrow” and was posted with a tag suggesting fans turn on their Twitter “alerts” to get the news today.

The new uniforms do harken back to more traditional styles, featuring the cardinal and white colors worn during the Darren McFadden era.

The Razorbacks’ season kicks off at 3 p.m. on Aug. 31 at home against Portland State before taking on longtime rival Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Sept. 7.