Construction Begins Monday On Roundabout Near Crystal Bridges

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Visitors to the Crystal Bridges Museum and Amazeum in Bentonville may have to drive through construction for a while to reach their destination.

The city will begin construction Monday (July 15) on a new roundabout at the intersection of Northeast J Street and John DeShields Boulevard/Museum Way. The roundabout will be completed in phases, starting with sidewalk construction.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily on the project. The roundabout construction is expected to include lane closures and detours during the project. Motorists should expect delays.

The project is expected to be completed by late October, weather permitting.

The roundabout is expected to provide smoother traffic flow at the entrance to Crystal Bridges and the Amazeum on Museum Way to the west of Northeast J Street and Orchards Park on the east side of the road.