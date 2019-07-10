Crews Respond To House Fire Caused By Lightning Strike In Tontitown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KFSM) — Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Tontitown.

According to the Tontitown Fire Department, the house fire on Penzo Avenue was caused by a lightning strike.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 after hearing a loud boom, so loud that most neighbors thought the lightning hit their own house.

Blake Langham, who lives next door, described the aftermath.

"There was loud boom and there was ash and smoke and we looked over and it looked like the neighbors roof had blown up," Langham said.

Luckily no one was home at the time and there are no injuries. Crews have already covered the hole in the roof.