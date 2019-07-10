Human Remains Found In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — Human remains have been found in Franklin County.

Sheriff Anthony Boen confirms that the human remains were found on July 3 in someone’s yard north of Ozark. The following day a cadaver dog searched the area and deputies found more remains that were confirmed to be human.

All of the remains have been sent to the crime lab for identification.

Sheriff Boen says they will release more details as soon as they become available.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.