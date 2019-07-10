Mena Man Who Fled With Family To Avoid Rape Charge Captured In Canada

MENA, Ark. (KFSM) — A Mena man arrested for rape who fled Arkansas with his wife and four children was captured Wednesday (July 10) afternoon in Manitoba, Canada, according to U.S. Marshals.

38-year-old Chad Voelkel is facing rape charges out of Polk County. It’s reported that he skipped a plea negotiation and trial date in May. Authorities then discovered that Voelkel had left Arkansas with his wife, Stephanie, and four of their six children.

The four children, ages ranging from four to 16, have been missing since May 23 and were considered endangered by the Polk County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Chad Voelkel was arrested on the charge of permitting abuse of a minor. Stephanie Voelkel was arrested for permitting abuse of a child.

The four children were recovered and are now safe in the custody of Canadian Officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Polk County Sheriff’s Office say they would like to thank the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canadian Border Services Agency, U.S. Attorney Dak Kees, and the U.S. Department of Justice International Branch for helping capture Chad and Stephanie Voelkel.