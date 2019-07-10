Mount Comfort Road In Fayetteville To Reduce To One Lane Next Week

Posted 6:49 am, July 10, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Mount Comfort Road in Fayetteville will be reduced to one lane next week as an improvement project continues.

Workers will be overlaying a portion of the road from North Shiloh Drive to North Raven Lane starting at 6 a.m. Monday (July 15). The road will be reduced to one lane one direction at a time daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, July 19.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time, as traffic delays can be expected.

Rain could delay or extend the estimated work time.

Fayetteville is making a series of improvements to the roadways in the area, which is west of Interstate 49. Improvements include the recent repaving of North Shiloh Drive and Mount Comfort Road and the realignment of Rupple Road to create a better north/south corridor on the western side of the city.

For a list of repaving projects, click here.

