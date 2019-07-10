Silver Alert Issued For 69-Year-Old Woman In Grove

Karen Young, 69 of Grove, Ok.

GROVE, Okla. (KFSM) — Grove Police have issued a silver alert for a 69-year-old woman.

Karen Young was last seen at Grove Civic Center at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 10).

She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes. She has grey hair with red in it as well.

Police say Young has a medical/physical disability.

Police believe she may have gotten into an unknown vehicle with an unknown male wearing a blue shirt and Vietnam baseball cap.

If you have any information on Young’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Grove Police immediately.

