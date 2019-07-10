× Springdale Man Sentenced To Life In Deaths Of Mother, Stepfather

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday (July 10) in the murders of his mother and stepfather in 2016.

Dustin Price, 30, was arrested in August 2016 on two charges of capital murder, plus charges of first-degree battery, terroristic threatening on a police officer, residential burglary and misdemeanor third-degree battery. He was accused of killing Theresa Hendershot, 47, and James Hendershot, 47, both of Springdale, as well as stabbing his roommate, Daniel Teyhen, 52, at another location.

Price pleaded guilty to the two murder charges.

Theresa Hendershot was Price’s mother, and James Hendershot was his stepfather. Police said Price killed the couple with a knife and a baseball bat, both of which were found at the scene.

Teyhan received multiple stab wounds but survived.

Court records showed Price had a history of psychosis. Court records showed he had been arrested several times in Northwest Arkansas since the age of 18. He was found not guilty by reason of mental defect on several cases, including cases in 2007 and 2012.