ARKANSAS (KFSM) — As storms moved into our area Wednesday (July 10) it left many without power.

Most of the power outages in Fort Smith are near Barling on U.S. 71 near the Cavanaugh, Jenny Lind area.

According to OG&E, here are the current number of outages (could change throughout the day):

Fort Smith – 1211

Alma – 63

Van Buren – 1345

Mountainburg – 505

Click here to view the OG&E Power Outage map.