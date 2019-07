GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — A strong storm swept through Northwest Arkansas Wednesday (July 10) and took out a wall at Gravette High School.

According to Norman Mitchell, Gravette Athletic Director, when the storm blew through it took down the first wall of the new gym that is being built.

Mitchell says it should not be a significant set back because construction just began on the gym.

