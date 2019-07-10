University Of Arkansas Trustees OK Raises For Top Officials

FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees has approved a 3.1% salary increase for the chancellor at the system’s flagship campus in Fayetteville.

The raise for Joe Steinmetz, approved Tuesday, brings his annual total compensation to $714,000. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette , that amount includes an annual salary of $464,000 and annual deferred compensation of $250,000 for Steinmetz.

The board of trustees also approved pay increases for other employees Tuesday during a teleconference meeting, including 10% increases for the deans of UA’s Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design and the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

Also Tuesday, the board approved a 2.1% pay increase for UA Chancellor Emeritus G. David Gearhart, bringing his annual salary to just under $290,000.

