Wagon Wheel, Holcomb In Springdale To Have Closures This Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Portions of Wagon Wheel Road in west Springdale and Holcomb Street on the east side will be closed this week for utility work.

East Wagon Wheel Road between North 64th Street and Cory Street will close Thursday and Friday (July 11-12) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so Springdale Public Works can install pipes in the area. Traffic will be rerouted along Clay Avenue through an adjacent subdivision.

Sprigndale will also close the southbound lane of Holcomb Street between Quandt Avenue and Carter Street on Thursday while crews repair a water leak. The northbound lane will remain open.

Emergency vehicles will be given priority through the work zone. All other commuters should expect a delay as workers direct traffic through the work zone.