Walmart Offering Northwest Arkansas Customers Free NextDay Delivery Service

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Shopping just got a little easier in Northwest Arkansas. Walmart has announced that its free NextDay delivery service for a wide range of online items will be available across the region.

Shoppers in Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale and other nearby areas can select from nearly 220,000 items on Walmart.com to be delivered to their door the following day.

NextDay delivery is only available on orders of $35 or above.

How it works:

While shopping on Walmart.com toggle NextDay delivery experience to view items eligible for free NextDay delivery.

Everything you put in your cart must be eligible for NextDay delivery to qualify.

After finishing your order, all items eligible will be at your doorstep the next day.

Walmart will continue rolling out the NextDay delivery service for markets across the U.S.