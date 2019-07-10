Walmart To Help NWA Families ‘Go Back Big’ Through Back-To-School Events

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Walmart is ready to help students of all ages go back to school with numerous products with price tags that won’t break the bank.

To help students and teachers going back to school, the retailer is hosting a series of free in-store events happening before the first bell rings.

“Walmart has for many years been the destination for students and teachers to get the gear they want for the school year at the prices they need, and that’s still at the top of our list,” said Scott Bayles, vice president of merchandising at Walmart. “We also know this is a busy season for families so we’re looking for new and different ways we can step up to make sure students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed in the new year.”

Teacher Appreciation

Walmart is kicking things off on Saturday, July 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, by recognizing teachers. Educators are invited to the stores in the area to receive cake and beverages, and a gift bag filled with school supplies and coupons designed to show them some love and set them up for an A+ school year. For more information on where the events are taking place, please visit the event information page on Walmart.com.

Walmart Wellness

NWA Walmart stores will be helping families get a healthy start to the new school year with a Walmart Wellness event on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to2 p.m. local time. This event provides students and their families access to health services including low-cost immunizations, free health screenings and in select locations, free vision screenings. Parents will also be able to speak one-on-one with a Walmart pharmacist about any health concerns they have for their children going into the school year.

Tax-Free Holidays

Walmart stores in NWA will join in Tax Free Holidays and waive or reduce sales tax on certain items so customers can secure even more savings. To celebrate, customers shopping at any Supercenter locations in NWA on Saturday will also be given free donut holes and orange juice between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. local time. Customers can check out the tax savings website to learn more about specific savings in their state.

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead

New this year, students are invited to get creative with S.T.E.A.M. activities in store. Kids will be invited to take part in activities like slime making, tie-dye t-shirt making and cereal necklace crafting while they shop for their back-to-school essentials on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time. For more information on where the events are taking place, please visit the event information page on Walmart.com. Supplies are limited for each store.

Stuff the Bus

At nearly 3,000 stores across the country, Walmart will host the Salvation Army for its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive. On Saturday, Aug. 3, customers who visit a participating Walmart store are welcome to donate basic school supplies to be given to local students.

Back-to-College Pep Rallies

As students begin unpacking their bags for the fall semester, Walmart will be packing the NWA stores with a move-in day pep rally. Students can get freebies like food and dorm room essentials, while celebrating the start of a new year on campus. For more information on the location and date of the events, please visit the event page.

A+ Services on Walmart.com

Whether getting everything on the list for students going into first grade or their first semester of college, customers can get the back-to-school gear they need no matter how they want to shop, including: