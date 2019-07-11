Yell County Deputies Searching For Missing Woman

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) — The Yell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Police say Brittany Nicole Diehl, 21, was last seen in Ola, Arkansas on Tuesday (July 9). She is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Diehl was last seen wearing a red shirt, leggings and red tennis shoes. Police say she does not have a phone and might be in a 2004 Ford Mustang with a black and silver race stripe on the hood.

If you have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff’s Department at 479-495-8477 or 479-495-4881.