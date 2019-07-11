× Authorities Investigating Illegal Gambling At 2 Springdale Convenience Stores

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police and the state alcohol control board are investigating an illegal gambling operation at two Springdale convenience stores.

Authorities said patrons of Kings Korner and Kings Xpress have been allowed to enter the store and play casino-style slot machines and turn their winnings in for cash.

The owners have been warned numerous times about state law regarding gambling operations, but they have continued to operate and profit off these machines, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor, Springdale police spokesman.

“The system was no different than a player inside an actual casino,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the Kings Korner, located at 2808 W. Huntsville Ave. and across the street from Central Junior High School, had a separate room “full of casino style slot machines.”

The other gas station is at 1700 N. Thompson St.

Players would use cash to play the machines, which converted into points. Those points could then be turned in for cash.

Taylor said police received a complaint for a robbery April 30 after a man said he won “a large cash amount” from the machines at Kings Korner. Police believe the suspects followed the man home and robbed him, Taylor said.

The other store is at 2513 N. Thompson St.

Both stores, which also offer gas, are owned by the Glen W. & Tammie S. Calhoun Family Trust, according to Washington County property records.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.