× ‘Barry’ Becomes A Tropical Storm, Threatens Louisiana, Should Stay East Of Our Area

The National Hurricane Center has named “Tropical Storm Barry” developing in the Gulf of Mexico.

At this point, the official National Hurricane Center forecast track is east of our area, but it’s still something to watch.

East of the track, very heavy rain is likely. Those in eastern Arkansas, along with Louisiana and Mississippi, are likely to take the biggest hit.

We’ll keep watch of the track as it makes its way onto land over the weekend.

— Garrett Lewis