Black Hills Energy Responding To Damaged Gas Line In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Black Hills Energy is currently responding to a damaged gas line near 210 W. County Line Road in Springdale. Gas service has not been disrupted for any Black Hills Energy customers.

A portion of County Line Road will be closed while Black Hills Energy technicians work to safely make repairs. Authorities are redirecting traffic in the area, drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

Repairs are expected to be complete within four to six hours.

If any customer smells natural gas, they should leave their home immediately and call 911 and then Black Hills Energy’s emergency service line form a neighbor’s house or from a cell phone at 800-694-8989.