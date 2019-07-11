× Body Found In Sallisaw Field; Foul Play Not Suspected

SALLISAW (KFSM) — A body has been found in a field in Sallisaw, but police don’t suspect foul play for now.

Sallisaw Police Capt. Jeff Murray said a body was found in a field in the area of Taylor Drive after someone reported a person laying down in the field Wednesday afternoon.

When first responders arrived, the person was pronounced dead.

Murray said police do not suspect foul play was involved, but the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine an exact cause of death.