× CVS Expands $59 Telehealth Video Visits To Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — CVS Health, the largest pharmacy health care provider in the United States, announced Wednesday (July 10) that MinuteClinic, the company’s retail medical clinic, has rolled out its virtual visit offering in eight additional states, including Arkansas.

The service makes healthcare professionals available 24 hours a day through the CVS Pharmacy app and online. CVS said the service is now available in 26 states with the recent additions of Arkansas, Connecticut, Hawaii, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

CVS said video visits can be used to provide care for patients ages two years and older who are seeking treatment for a minor illness, minor injury or a skin condition.

Each patient will complete a health questionnaire and be matched to a board-certified healthcare provider licensed in their state, who will review the completed questionnaire with the patient’s medical history, and proceed with the video-enabled visit.

The cost to access the video visits is $59, which is payable by credit, debit, flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) cards.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.