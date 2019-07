FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Deputies have taped off a duplex on the 1800 block of S. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, they are investigating a suspicious death.

Mitchell says they were notified about the death around 5 p.m. Thursday (July 1).

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.