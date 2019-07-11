× Houston Company Shows Interest In NanoMech With $8 Million Offer

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Houston-based petrochemical company Vinmar International looks to buy the assets of Springdale-based nanotechnology company NanoMech for $8 million.

Meanwhile, the New York-based lender that sought to purchase the company initially has reduced its purchase agreement to match Vinmar’s offer.

Vinmar is a marketer and distributor of plastics and chemicals and recently made an offer to buy NanoMech’s assets, according to court documents.

The agreement was noted in a July 8 filing for an auction in the ongoing bankruptcy case NanoMech filed April 15 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The auction is set for July 19, and a sale hearing is set for July 23.

