Houston Company Shows Interest In NanoMech With $8 Million Offer

Posted 10:39 am, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40AM, July 11, 2019

Talk Business & Politics

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Houston-based petrochemical company Vinmar International looks to buy the assets of Springdale-based nanotechnology company NanoMech for $8 million.

Meanwhile, the New York-based lender that sought to purchase the company initially has reduced its purchase agreement to match Vinmar’s offer.

Vinmar is a marketer and distributor of plastics and chemicals and recently made an offer to buy NanoMech’s assets, according to court documents.

The agreement was noted in a July 8 filing for an auction in the ongoing bankruptcy case NanoMech filed April 15 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The auction is set for July 19, and a sale hearing is set for July 23.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.