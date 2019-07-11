Logan’s Roadhouse Closing Fort Smith Restaurant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Logan’s Roadhouse on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith will close its doors for good Thursday (July 11) night.

The PR firm representing Logan’s Roadhouse, DVL Seigenthaler, told 5NEWS the company has made the tough but necessary business decision to not exercise the opportunity to continue its lease at the restaurant located on 6201 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

The restaurant will halt operations Thursday at 7 p.m.

“This closure is a part of the company’s necessary changes for its long-term health, as well as its focus to innovate in other areas such as remodeling multiple locations,” Rachel Treadwell, Senior Account Executive, with DVL Seigenthaler said.

As a part of the closure, Logan’s Roadhouse will offer many team members transfer opportunities to other area restaurant locations, as well as severance packages for those who do not transfer.

The decision to close the Fort Smith restaurant will not impact the operations of other Logan’s Roadhouse locations in Arkansas.

“Logan’s can’t thank its guests enough for their patronage over the years, and it invites them to come enjoy a great meal at one of the other four Arkansas locations,” Treadwell said.