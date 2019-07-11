Parrot Island Water Park Hosts First Responders Day

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Parrot Island Water Park will be hosting its fifth annual First Responders Day this weekend.

The event honoring our community’s first responders will be on Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the water park.

All first responders will get free admission into the park and a complimentary concessions voucher. Immediate family members will receive 50% off admission tickets and special concessions discounts.

The day will start out with the First Responders Parrot Games where teams of first responders and their families can compete for the champions parrot cup and other prizes. It will be followed by an awards ceremony.

Tulsa Life Flight employees will be on-site with a helicopter to answer any questions and take photos with guests.

The celebration is open to the public and regular admission fees apply.

For more information, please visit www.parrotislandwaterpark.com.