BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of the Bentonville Square will be closed this weekend for repair of the street’s paver stones.

Northwest A Street, which runs in front of the Benton County Courthouse, will close between West Central Avenue and Northwest Second Street on Sunday (July 14).

The road closure will begin at 5:30 a.m. Sunday and will continue through 6 a.m. Monday (July 15).

Detour signs will be in place. Weather or other circumstances could delay the project.