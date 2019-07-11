× Puppies Dumped In Conway Expected To Fully Recover; One Adopted By Officer

CONWAY (KTHV) — Nine puppies that were found behind a Conway dealership in a plastic tote on Sunday are expected to fully recover.

The nine puppies were found to have ringworm or stomach worm and fleas, according to Officer Austin Miller with the Conway Police Department. Miller was one of the officers who responded to the call of abandoned puppies.

“There was an elderly man that saw them and called us and we came and got them,” he said.

Miller said one puppy in particular caught his eye. He called his wife and sent her a photo of the puppy clutching his hand as he held her, and his wife agreed — they had to adopt the puppy.

The puppy is named Meira by the Conway Animal Shelter, but Miller said his family might change that.

Read more about Miller and the other puppies at our CBS Little Rock affiliate THV11.