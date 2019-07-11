Shoplifters Steal Almost $15,000 Worth Of Nike Apparel From Stores In Fort Smith And Fayetteville

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for suspects they say stole thousands of dollars worth of Nike apparel from different stores in both Fort Smith and Fayetteville.

Police say the shoplifters hit the Fort Smith JC Penney store seven times from June 19 to July 9 and escaped with approximately $14,350 of Nike clothing.

The thieves also stole several shorts and shirts from Academy Sports.

During their heist at the JC Penney in Fayetteville, one of the suspects struck an employee on the way out.

Police say the suspects left in a gray newer model vehicle.

If you have any information on the shoplifters, you’re asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100 or Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.