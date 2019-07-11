Should You Be Walking 10,000 Steps A Day?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today a Harvard Health Publishing article was released questioning fitness step trackers, and if counting your steps is really a good measure of fitness.

Smart devices are typically preset at 10,000 steps, which is about 5 miles a day of walking.

But, unfortunately, that significant number can be hard to reach and discourage people from staying active.

When it comes to taking 10,000 steps a day, fitness experts say not so fast.

Dr. Carlos Vela explains it's all about finding your fit. "10,000 steps might be okay for you but might be too much for someone else."

The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise a week to live a healthy lifestyle.

Step Tracking devices are a great source of motivation but remember if you aren't getting heart rate increasing exercise in those steps, you're not achieving your fitness goal.