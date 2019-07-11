× Tim Cothran Named Mansfield Football Coach

MANSFIELD (KFSM)–After Craig Bentley departed to take the head coaching role in his hometown Mena, the Tigers began a search for a new football coach. Mansfield didn’t have to look very far to find their man.

Tim Cothran, a long time assistant and offensive coordinator was promoted to head coach in a board meeting on Wednesday night.

Cothran is a native of Mansfield and has been a Tigers assistant coach for the past six seasons.

Mansfield finished 2018 with an 8-4 record after starting the year 6-0. Cothran piloted the offense and two-time all-state quarterback Ethan Stovall to more than 28 points per game.

The Tigers won more games in 2018 than the previous three seasons combined, and totaled their most wins since 2010. That included a 27-20 first round playoff win over Melbourne.

The Tigers open the 2019 season on Thursday, August 29 and host Hackett at 7:00 p.m. With 15 returning starters, Cothran looks to challenge defending state champion Booneville for a 3A-1 title.