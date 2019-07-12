× 180,000 Smoke Alarms Recalled Because They May Not Work During A Fire

Nearly 180,000 battery-powered smoke and fire detectors have been recalled due to failure risks.

According to the recall on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly, posing a risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire.

The recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10-year battery operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers MI3050S and MI3050SB and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11. The smoke alarms are white in color and 5½ inches in diameter. “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm. The label on the back of the alarm lists the model number and date code.

The recall suggests consumers inspect their smoke alarms to determine if they will activate properly by pressing the test button. If the alarm sounds, no further action is required. If it does not sound, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

There have been 134 reports of failure to properly activate during installation.

The alarms were sold online from July 2015 to December 2016.

For more, click here.