27 Teams From Six States Compete In Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--For the 11th consecutive July, some of the region's best high school football teams converged on Northwest Arkansas to test themselves against top opponents.

The Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase kicked off on Friday morning with 108 games spread across three locations. In 2019 there are three pools of nine teams, with the 27 schools hailing from six different states.

Har-Ber and Bentonville both won their pools, posting 7-1 records. The Wildcats clinched the top seed with a late win over Jenks, while the Tigers took down defending champion Broken Arrow to seal the number one seed from their group.

Fayetteville, Shiloh Christian and Springdale competed as host schools, along with Siloam Springs, Ozark and Northside to total eight teams from the 5NEWSFFN viewing area. Below are the records from day one and first games slated for Saturday morning.

7-1 Har-Ber...Bye

7-1 Bentonville...Bye

6-2 Fayetteville...vs Glendale JV at 9:30 a.m.

5-3 Shiloh Christian...vs Mill Valley at 9:30 a.m.

3-5 Northside...vs Rejoice Christian at 9:00 a.m.

3-5 Siloam Springs...vs Derby at 9:00 a.m.

1-7 Springdale...vs Glenale at 9:30 a.m.

0-8 Ozark...vs Jenks at 9:30 a.m.