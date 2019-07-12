× Arkansas Lottery Sets New Records For Yearly Sales, Scholarship Proceeds

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) closed out the fiscal year 2019 ended June 30 with record sales of more than $516.23 million, which is $16 million over the previous year’s total.

ASL Director Bishop Woosley said the state celebrated yearly recording-breaking achievements in other categories, including the amount of proceeds raised for scholarships.

“We broke the previous proceeds record of $97,582,528 set in 2012, which means more scholarship money for deserving Arkansas students this year,” said Woosley.

After April fiscal totals for Arkansas’ bingo-like gaming sweepstakes were released in early May, state officials reported that games sales would likely exceed the previous record tallies of $500.4 million in sales set in fiscal 2018.

