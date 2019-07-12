Arkansas Lottery Sets New Records For Yearly Sales, Scholarship Proceeds

Posted 9:02 am, July 12, 2019, by

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) closed out the fiscal year 2019 ended June 30 with record sales of more than $516.23 million, which is $16 million over the previous year’s total.

ASL Director Bishop Woosley said the state celebrated yearly recording-breaking achievements in other categories, including the amount of proceeds raised for scholarships.

“We broke the previous proceeds record of $97,582,528 set in 2012, which means more scholarship money for deserving Arkansas students this year,” said Woosley.

After April fiscal totals for Arkansas’ bingo-like gaming sweepstakes were released in early May, state officials reported that games sales would likely exceed the previous record tallies of $500.4 million in sales set in fiscal 2018.

To read more, visit Talk Business & Politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.