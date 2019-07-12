Programming Changes Coming Saturday Morning As 5NEWS Transitions To New State-Of-The-Art Facility

JOHNSON (KFSM) — There will be a few programming changes Saturday morning as 5NEWS transitions to its new state-of-the-art facility in Johnson.

Saturday morning (July 13), there will not be a “5NEWS Saturday Morning” broadcast as we work to bring you a better newscast starting next week.

Instead, “CBS This Morning” will air from 6-8 a.m. Saturday. That will be followed by “Lucky Dog” at 8 a.m., “Dr. Chris Pet Vet” at 8:30 a.m. and “Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” at 9 a.m.

The changes are only for Saturday morning. Sunday morning (July 14) will return to the regularly scheduled newscast.

Keep an eye out next week for some big changes!

