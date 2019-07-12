Vandals Spray Paint Cars, Bathroom At Poteau Pool

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Vandals struck at the Poteau city pool, damaging the bathrooms, and may be connected to vandalism of three cars, all within a six-block radius.

Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell with the Poteau Police confirmed that someone vandalized the bathroom at the Poteau pool, after Savanna Gillham posted photos of the vandalism on her Facebook page.

“Last night between 10pm-8:30am this morning, someone broke into Poteau Pool and Vandalized our bathrooms,” the post said.

Russell said that in addition to the bathrooms, called came in of vehicles being spraypainted on North Witte and North Walters streets.

All of the vandalism is within a six-block radius, Russell said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Poteau Police.