XNA Reports Record Number Of Passengers Flying From Airport In June

HIGHFILL (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport saw its passenger numbers soar in June, setting a record.

The airport, commonly referred to by its call letters of XNA, set a record for the month of June with 91,305 passengers boarding their planes, a 15% increase over June of last year.

Cumulative enplanements are also up 15% over the same period in 2018, the airport reported on Twitter.

“Thanks to all who fly XNA and for the continued support from all of our community partners,” the tweet said.

In 2019, XNA has announced new nonstop flights to Philadelphia via American Airlines; Nashville (seasonally) via Allegiant; and Denver via Frontier Airlines, the newest airline to add service to the airport.