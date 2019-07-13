5NEWS Sports Director Presented With Distinguished Media Service Award

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford attended a ceremony Friday night where he was honored with a special award.

Swofford attended the annual Hall of Fame dinner by the Arkansas Activities Association, where he was presented with the Wadie Moore Distinguished Media Service Award. The award recognizes long outstanding service in Arkansas high school activities.

The award is presented to one member of the media from the state each year. The media member can be from any platform, including print, visual or web.

Past award winners have included late Razorbacks and television sports broadcaster Paul Eells, late sports columnist Orville Henry, and KATV’s Sports Director Steve Sullivan.