Diamond Hog Commit Signs Pro Contract

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Despite previous expectations, the Arkansas baseball team won’t quite get its full signing class on campus next season.

Chet Allison, a JUCO transfer from Fresno City College, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB signing deadline. Allison was a 24th round pick, but the Dodgers offered him $222,500, nearly $100,000 above slot value.

Allison hit .446 with 11 homers in 45 games at JUCO, and figured to play a role in the Diamond Hog outfield. Instead, that slot will now likely be filled by a returning player.