× Fort Smith Teenager Injured In Oklahoma Accident

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A Fort Smith teenager is recovering from injuries he received in a one-vehicle accident near Moffett on Saturday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Christopher Latham, 19, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Old U.S. 64 about 9:05 a.m.

According to OHP, the Impala left the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole before flipping and coming to rest on its top. The accident happened about a half-mile west of Moffett.

Latham was pinned for about 15 minutes before he was extricated by the Roland Fire Department, who used the Jaws of Life.

Latham was taken to Baptist Health – Fort Smith, where he was admitted with leg injuries. He was stable, OHP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.