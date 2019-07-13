× Har-Ber Storms Back To Win Elite 7 On 7 Title

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)–For the eighth time in 11 years, a different school captured the Southwest Elite 7 on 7 Showcase.

Har-Ber put together a 14-2 record over the course of two days and came from the losers bracket to win the championship. The Wildcats trailed unbeaten Bixby 19-9 with about three minutes left before mounting a comeback.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Har-Ber ended up winning 22-19 and eased to victory in the winner-take-all game with a 26-14 triumph.

"Coach Conaway and his staff do a great job bringing in some elite talent," Har-Ber coach Chris Wood said. "Today we had to go through Fayetteville, Bentonville, Broken Arrow and Bixby. I mean that's a daunting task cause they're such great programs. I'm just proud of the resiliency of our guys."

Find all the results from the 2019 Southwest Elite by clicking here.