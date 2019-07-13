Man Drowns In Lake Eufala After Attempting To Retrieve Hat

LAKE EUFALA, Okla. (KFSM) — A Eufala man drowned in Lake Eufala on Saturday after attempting to retrieve his hat, which had blown off and fallen into the water.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Carl Eugene Dobson, 67, was driving a 2000 Baja boat out of Eufala Cove with a passenger, Shannon Savage, 45, of Tahlequah, about 11:22 a.m.

As they were headed north across the lake, Dobson’s hat blew off and landed in the water. They turned to retrieve it, and Dobson jumped into the water to retrieve the hat, OHP said.

Dobson, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, went under and resurfaced complaining of chest pains. Savage threw two life jackets to him, but he couldn’t reach either one, OHP said. Savage jumped in to try to help Dobson, but she started to struggle and went back to the boat. She then tried to get to Dobson using the boat, but she couldn’t operate it.

Dobson went under again and didn’t resurface, OHP said.

Savage flagged down a passing boat to call for help.

Divers found Dobson’s body at 5:11 p.m. in 32 feet of water after dragging the lake. The body was found about 200 yards west of the east shoreline, about half a mile east of Eufala Cove Marina.

Savage was not injured, OHP said.