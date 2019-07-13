Parolee Arrested After Drug Paraphernalia, Counterfeit Cash Found In Clarksville Home

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A Clarksville man on parole was arrested after drug paraphernalia, a defaced gun and counterfeit money was found in his home, according to police.

Clarksville Police and members of the Arkansas Probation and Parole visited the home of Steven and Leann Kuakahela on Thursday (July 11) as part of Steven Kuakahela’s Active Supervision for his parole.

According to Clarksville Police, several items of methamphetamine drug paraphernalia were found in the home, along with a handgun with the serial numbers removed. A stash of counterfeit money was also found, police said.

Steven Kuakahela was arrested on charges of forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and possession of defaced firearm. Leann Kuakahela was also arrested, police said, though her charges were not available.

Steven Kuakahela was being held in the Johnson County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Leann Kuakahela is no longer at the detention center.