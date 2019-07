FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Church Avenue in Fayetteville was shut down Saturday afternoon while crews made emergency repairs to a water main.

The water main break occurred on Church between 4th and 5th streets off MLK Boulevard. The break happened about 2 p.m. Saturday. Crews soon blocked off the section of roadway to make repairs.

Crews spent the afternoon making the repairs before reopening the roadway.