Barry Has Arrived In Arkansas: More Light Rain For West AR

Mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers, and cooler air will continue for the first half of the new work week. Tropical Depression Barry has now arrived into Arkansas. The center of the storm is expected to move over the River Valley and then into Northwest Arkansas, however the majority of the rain will stay in eastern Arkansas.

VIDEO FORECAST

TROPICAL DEPRESSION BARRY

Wind speeds are under the 40 MPH mark and will continue to weaken the next few days. Lots of heavy rain is filling in the Mississippi River Valley. Only a few showers are likely in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

RAINFALL PROJECTIONS

The system has pushed back a bit farther east, further reducing rainfall totals for western Arkansas.

Local Rainfall Totals:

RAINFALL TIMELINE

The highest chance for rain will be Monday, but overall, isolated showers is the name of the game. There will be several dry periods throughout the day as well.

Futurecast 7AM

Futurecast 4PM