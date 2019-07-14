Police Looking For Missing/Endangered 3-Year-Old Boy In Pulaski County

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have issued a missing and endangered child advisory for a 3-year-old who was taken from his home in Sherwood Sunday (July 14) morning.

Police say 3-year-old God Dickerson was last seen wearing a red graphic tank top (the same shirt he is wearing in the picture), grey shorts and no shoes. He is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Police say he was taken from his home Sunday morning around 10 a.m. by Rodney Dickerson, who fled the area in a maroon Chevy Caprice with Arkansas license plate 320 YJA.

If you have any information on where they may be, you’re asked to call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.