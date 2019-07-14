WATCH: Rain From Barry Moves In Today

We’re continuing to track Barry this morning as it churns over land. It’ll move into Arkansas and we will have the impact from the storm.

Here's the forecast track of Barry as of Sunday morning. The track has the storm moving through Arkansas on Monday as a tropical depression. Since we're west of the line, we'll avoid the biggest impacts.

High temperatures this afternoon will be around 10 degrees below the seasonal average. This is because of cooler air, rain, and clouds moving in with Barry.

Futurecast shows a few stray showers across the area throughout the day. But, the heavier bands of rain will march in during the evening and overnight.

Rainfall totals by the end of the storm will range from 0.25" to 2". Some folks could see more.

-Sabrina