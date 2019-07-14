× Woman Dies After Crashing Vehicle On Bella Vista Golf Course

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A woman who drove her vehicle off of a roadway and onto the Bella Vista Country Club golf course died, according Bella Vista Communications Director Cassi Lapp.

According to Lapp, the woman was traveling on Highway 71 South around 5:00 p.m. Sunday (July 14.) when she veered off of the road and onto the golf course.

Lapp said she believes the woman had suffered from some sort of medical condition.

The 62-year-old woman was the only one involved in the crash.

Lapp said no other vehicles were involved and no people were on the golf course where the crash happened.