8th Annual Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival Coming To Bentonville Farmer’s Market

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Ice cream lovers are preparing for a day full of frozen treats as the Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival approaches.

The 8th Annual Yarnell’s Ice Cream Festival is happening Saturday, July 20, beginning at 9 a.m. during the Bentonville Farmer’s Market on the Downtown Bentonville Square.

One of the main attractions of the festival is FreezeFest – Arkansas’ coolest ice cream eating contest. The first contest will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the others following at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The person who can devour the most ice cream in five minutes in each contest will win a year’s supply of ice cream from Yarnell. Two of the competitions are for kids 12 and under, and two are for adults. Registration to compete in FreezeFest will be held at the Yarnell’s booth on the corner of Second and Main Street, in front of Spark Café. Slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy free samples of ice cream, and have their picture taken with Scoop, the Yarnell’s Ice Cream mascot. Free samples include Yarnell’s Homemade Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Sea Salt.

Face paintings will also be available at Yarnell’s booth.