Arkansas Delegates Say Trump Tweets ‘Not Defensible,’ Call For Civility

Members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation on Monday responded to remarks President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack tweeted Monday that Trump had made comments that were “not defensible.”

He continued: “Nor are the anti-American, anti-Semitic and extreme policies espoused by the socialist wing of the Democrat majority. Let’s change the tone and focus on real issues.”

U.S. Rep. French Hill tweeted that he was “tired of the war of outrageous and ill-informed comments—from our president and other elected officials.”

“This country needs less social media back-and-forth and more civil debate on policies that contribute to a stronger, more united nation,” he said.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman called for unity in a written statement to KATV.

“What our nation needs right now is for leaders to come together over the one thing that should unite all of us – the common recognition that America is the best, most prosperous and free country in the world – and work to make it even better … While we can vary on what policies we support, singling out people whose opinions differ from our own is bad for discourse and public civility,” the statement says, in part.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford declined to comment to KATV.

Congressman Bruce Westerman had not responded to a request for comment.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “progressive” Democratic congresswomen should “go back” to their countries. The tweet is believed to be aimed at freshman lawmakers Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

All are women of color. Three of the four were born in the U.S.

House Democrats have criticized the tweets as racist and xenophobic. Republicans have largely been silent.

Trump on Monday followed up on his tweets, that “many people agree with me.” He also said the congresswomen hate the U.S. and are “free to leave.”