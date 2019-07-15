Axe-Throwing Benefit Aids Family Of Fallen Firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — Members of the Springdale community spent Sunday throwing axes for a cause.

The Ozark Axe House hosted a fundraiser Sunday (July 14) for the family of Dean Loos, a Springdale firefighter and father of four who lost his life to suicide.

Beth Garner, a friend of the family and a nurse, helped coordinate the event.

"As a community we care about them and we are willing to help them out in any way that we can," she said.

Garner and a few friends were on their way to the Axe House a few weeks ago when they canceled their plans after learning of their friend's death.

Axe House co-owner Patrick Stuart told Garner that if they needed anything, to reach out to them. That's exactly what she did when she began planning a way to help the family.

"We wanted to help out with the community," said Stuart, a former first responder. "There is nothing more personal to a community than when you lose one of the first responders in it."

The Ozark Axe House is donating all proceeds made today to the Loos family. Along with donating ticket sales from the event, they are holding a raffle all week and are accepting cash donations in honor of the family.

First responders go into each day fearlessly to help the community. Now, they're asking the community to help them.

"If you know a firefighter or you know a registered nurse, or someone who deals with people every day, just remember that, we have to listen with our heart, not just with our ears. If you think that maybe that person is struggling or carrying something around with them...encourage them."

The Axe House will be taking donations for the Loos family all week. The Axe House is open Wednesday through Sunday.