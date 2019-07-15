City Of Fort Smith To Hold Community Meeting For Those Still Feeling Effects From The Flood

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Officials with the City of Fort Smith have planned a community meeting for flood-affected residents and businesses.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Bible Church located at 9201 Dallas St.

There will be representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers speaking at the meeting as well as several Arkansas lawmakers.

As of right now, Senator John Boozman, Senator Tom Cotton, Congressman Steve Womack and Representative Justin Boyd are among those joining in the conversation.

There will also be City of Fort Smith and Sebastian County elected and administrative representatives as well as several other community partners.

Those still feeling the effects of the flood can sign up for City of Fort Smith news releases to receive emails with updated information. Just hit the “I want to” tab and then choose “receive news releases.”